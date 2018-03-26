CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
CBS Local — A Georgia woman crashed her SUV into a telephone pole in an attempt to convince her children that god was real and would protect them.

Police in Norcross say that Bahari Shaquille Warren veered into oncoming traffic with her two children in the backseat and eventually hit a pole on the side of the road. Warren’s children, ages five and seven, claim their mother intentionally wrecked the car to prove her point.

“Her eyes (were) closed and she was saying, ‘blah, blah, blah, I love God,'” one of the woman’s daughters said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She wanted us to know that God is real.”

Local police also said the 25-year-old admitted to crashing on purpose after telling her kids to buckle their seat belts. The mother of two is now being held in the Gwinnett County jail and her children are living with their grandparents.

Neither of the children were injured in the crash however, Warren has been charged with two counts child cruelty for the March 21 incident.

