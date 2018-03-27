WARREN, Mich. (AP) – A woman who benefited from President Donald Trump’s popularity has been ordered to leave the office of clerk in Michigan’s third-largest county.

Karen Spranger was accused of not living at a house in Warren when she filed to run for clerk in 2016. A judge on Tuesday says she’s disqualified from the $109,000-a-year job.

There was no immediate comment from Spranger or her attorney.

She has said she was poor and unemployed when she ran for office but still was able to live at a house with no utilities.

Spranger was unknown before she won the clerk’s race as a Republican. Trump, another Republican, got 53 percent of the vote in Macomb County. In two previous presidential elections, the county backed Democrat Barack Obama.