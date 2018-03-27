CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
Filed Under:Michigan State University, Nassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The attorney for a Michigan State University official is denying that his client ever inappropriately touched medical students or received sexual favors in exchange for boosting their standing in school.

William Strampel, who was a supervisor of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar, was arraigned Tuesday by video from jail on four charges. His lawyer, John Dakmak, told reporters that Strampel instructed Nassar of protocols to adhere to in 2014 after a patient complained and that Strampel “followed up” with Nassar.

Dakmak says he expects to prevail on all charges, and “we look forward to our day in court.”

East Lansing District Judge Richard Ball set a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and determined that Strampel is not a flight risk.

Click here for the latest on the charges against William Strampel.

