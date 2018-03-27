CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man in the neck with an arrow in southwestern Michigan.

Michigan State Police say 61-year-old Michael Downey was in a remote area in Van Buren County’s Almena Township on Sunday in a hunting vest when the arrow went through his neck. He is recovering from surgery.

His wife, Janis Downey, tells WWMT-TV that her husband was on a scouting trip for hunting. She says nobody should have been in the area with a bow-and-arrow because it’s not hunting season.

She says her husband is “lucky to be alive.” She says the arrow went into his throat but missed major arteries.

