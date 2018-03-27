EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A prosecutor says a Michigan State University official failed to supervise Larry Nassar at a critical time when the sports doctor was facing allegations of sexual misconduct in 2014.

Bill Forsyth announced charges Tuesday against William Strampel, who was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine until December. He’s accused of willful neglect of duty in his dealings with Nassar. He’s also charged with groping female medical students.

Forsyth says the neglect-of-duty charges are “somewhat nebulous” or not as well-defined as other crimes. He says there was a “lack of supervision” over Nassar when the doctor was ordered to have another person in the room during certain exams.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual abuse and possessing child pornography.

