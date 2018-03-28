CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(credit: istock) Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) 423-6995 WWJ Comment Line: (248) 327-2949 […]
97.1 The Ticket(credit: istock)   About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(credit: istock) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager […]
Filed Under:Chihuahua, Chris Melore, dogs, Local TV, puppies, talkers

CBS Local — A little dog in Kansas has set a big record after giving birth to 11 healthy puppies.

The chihuahua in Olathe was living with a foster family after being rescued from an animal hoarding situation. At just one and a half years old, this was already the tiny dog’s second litter of puppies.

“One came out, one more came out – two, three and four more came out,” foster owner Josie Brown told KCTV. “She was still round and obviously there were more puppies in there.” The chihuahua spent over 12 hours in labor before successfully delivering all 11 pups and reportedly setting a world record for a single birth.

“When we had about eight, we were like whoa she’s not done,” Danielle Reno of Unleashed Pet Rescue said. “And then we got an update that we were at 10 and we about had a heart attack.” Luckily, all of the puppies are doing well and will be ready for adoption in about 10 weeks. Workers at Unleashed Pet Rescue added that the record-setting mother will also be looking for a forever home around the same time.

Coincidentally the chihuahua’s record delivery came on March 23, which was also recognized this year as National Puppy Day.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen