CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(credit: istock) Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) 423-6995 WWJ Comment Line: (248) 327-2949 […]
97.1 The Ticket(credit: istock)   About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(credit: istock) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager […]
Filed Under:Michigan State, Nassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University spent roughly $500,000 for a public relations firm in January to track media coverage and social media activity related to the case of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

New York-based Weber Shandwick billed the university $517,343 for 1,440 hours of work done by 18 employees, according to documents obtained by the Lansing State Journal through a public records request.

The firm outlined and evaluated related news coverage and engagement on social media posts. The work previously had been done by university employees, though some of that continued alongside the outside firm’s work.

A Michigan State spokeswoman said the university no longer works with Weber Shandwick. She didn’t provide a reason.

The firm recapped media reports about the university’s then-president, Lou Anna Simon, attending the second day of Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Ingham County as scores of girls and women said he’d sexually abused them under the guide of medical treatment, including while he worked with the school and USA Gymnastics.

The firm also tracked speculation about Simon’s possible resignation and, days later, submitted a resignation letter just hours after Nassar was sentenced.

Roughly 200 women eventually confronted Nassar in court, including Olympic gymnasts. Nassar is now serving a decades-long prison sentence for molesting patients and possessing child pornography.

The sexual abuse scandal widened Tuesday when authorities charged a former dean with failing to protect patients from Nassar. William Strampel also is accused of sexually harassing female students and pressuring them for nude selfies.

Strampel, 70, was the first person charged since an investigation was launched in January into how Michigan State handled complaints against Nassar, who for years sexually violated girls and young women, many of them gymnasts, during examinations.

Authorities allege that Strampel, who as dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine oversaw the clinic where Nassar worked, neglected his duty to enforce examining-room restrictions imposed on Nassar after a patient accused the doctor in 2014.

Nassar was fired in 2016 for violating the chaperone rules. Strampel announced his leave of absence — citing medical reasons — in December. In February, interim Michigan State President John Engler announced plans to fire Strampel, who still has tenure that protects his employment as a faculty member.

The charges against Strampel were announced the same day that lawyers for the university and more than 200 girls and women said they would restart talks that could lead to a settlement in lawsuits related to Nassar’s abuse. The mediator will be Layn Phillips, a former federal judge in Oklahoma.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen