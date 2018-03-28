CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
Filed Under:Lyft, Wallside Windows

Wallside Windows wants to make sure baseball fans have a safe ride home from opening day festivities in Detroit. The window manufacturer will once again provide a half off “Safe Ride With Wallside” for fans to use the rideshare service Lyft to get home safely on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

“At Wallside Windows, we love the Tigers,” said Chief of Staff Adam Blanck. “We want to make sure everyone who celebrates our team gets home safely on Opening Day.” Fans departing Comerica Park will be able to enter a promo code in the Lyft app before requesting a ride. Wallside Windows will pay for half the cost of their ride home.

Complete details of the Safe Ride With Wallside program are available on the Wallside Windows website.

Wallside will cover half the total cost of Lyft rides up to $30. “Lyft is proud to provide a responsible ride whenever you need one and we’re thrilled to partner with Wallside to make this an option for fans on opening day,” said Elliot Darvick, Lyft’s General Manager for Detroit.

Wallside Windows is a family owned business that started in Detroit in 1944. Today, the Wallside team includes hundreds of people who manufacture windows at the company’s factory in Taylor and install them in homes throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the US population, as well as Toronto and Ottawa, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

