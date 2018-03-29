REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Police say three people have died following a single-vehicle crash in suburban Detroit.

The crash was reported early Thursday in Wayne County’s Redford Township. Police at the scene say the car was apparently speeding when it crashed into several poles and rolled. Broadcasters report that two of the three people who died were ejected from the car.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The crash is under investigation and police say they’re seeking witnesses who may have seen the car before it crashed.