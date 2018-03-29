CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
CBS Local — The last blue moon of the year is set to light up the sky this weekend. For sky watchers, it’ll be the final opportunity to see the rare lunar spectacle until 2020.

Blue moons typically occur every 2.7 years but this will be the second blue moon since January. A blue moon is the name given to the second full moon to appear in the same month. Accuweather says the next blue moon won’t be seen until Halloween of 2020.

“The term ‘blue moon’ actually has nothing to do with the color of the moon,” Accuweather’s Astronomy Blogger Dave Samuhel said. “Blue moons are usually the same gray and white color of a regular [full] moon.” The full moon may actually appear red or orange as it approaches the horizon.

For people looking to catch the “once in a blue moon” event this Easter weekend, the moon will rise Friday night on March 30. The blue moon will travel through the night’s sky before setting early in the morning on Saturday, March 31.

The last few months have been filled with some wild shows in the sky. On Jan. 31, sky watchers viewed the first “Blue Blood Supermoon” in 150 years. In August of 2017, millions of Americans witnessed a total solar eclipse sweep across the U.S.

