LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center to monitor the re-entry of China’s Tiangong-1 space station into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Most of the space station is expected to burn up during re-entry but some debris could make landfall. The Aerospace Corp. says it could land along a strip of the U.S. that includes the southern Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

The Chinese space agency’s latest estimate puts re-entry between Saturday and Wednesday.

Capt. Chris A. Kelenske, Michigan’s deputy director of emergency management and homeland security, says “the chances are slim that any of the debris will land in Michigan, but the state is monitoring the situation and is prepared to respond quickly if it does.”

The EOC says any suspected space debris should be considered hazardous.