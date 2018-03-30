DETROIT (AP) – DTE Energy Co. is proposing new wind and solar projects in Michigan that would double the utility’s renewable energy capacity.

The Detroit-based utility announced Friday that it’s submitted its 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to the Michigan Public Service Commission. The plan includes $1.7 billion in investments and would increase DTE’s renewable energy capacity by 2022 from 1,000 megawatts to 2,000 megawatts — enough clean energy to power over 800,000 homes.

The plan includes bringing new wind parks online, building two additional wind parks and installing new solar power projects. DTE says it also plans to offer a voluntary renewable energy program specifically designed for large business customers.

Michigan requires electric providers to produce 15 percent of their power from wind or other renewable sources by the end of 2021.