With the 2018 Election season in full swing, two Democratic gubernatorial candidates stopped by CBS 62 studios and talked with “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about their campaigns, the race and road ahead.

The Emmy winning show is highlighting candidates from key races, starting with the  gubernatorial race.

Business man Shri Thanedar and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed talked with Cain about their campaigns.

Thanedar talked about his first time bid for political office and message as he crisscrosses the state. He’s self funding his campaign and said he’s spent $6 million.
“I don’t have the money of Donald Trump or Rick Snyder, but I do have some money,” he said. His  two adult age sons told him, “to spend their inheritance if he needed to to win.”

He talked about his business background and skill set and how it would help him run the state if he prevailed.

He also shared thoughts about  Gretchen Whitmer, Bill Schuette and Brian Calley.
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, who ran the city of Detroit’s health department for two years  talked how Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump inspired him the leave that job to run for office.

El-Sayed, who is married to a doctor,  has a new  four-month-old infant daughter.
“I’m not getting much sleep,” he laughed.

He talked about healthcare and tidings of the city of Detroit and how the headlines don’t capture the full story of what is taking place.

El-Sayed said he hoped to channel more young people and folks  who felt disenfranchised and voted for Trump in 2016 race to support his campaign.
  1. Connor Farrell 🧐 (@KzooConnor) says:
    March 30, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Did you ask about Shri approving fake pills? https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2018/03/29/worker-thanedar-spiked-drug-feds/33406953/

