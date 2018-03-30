CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and DAVID RISING, Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Detroit house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South will be briefly displayed in Rhode Island after a trans-Atlantic odyssey conceived by an artist and a Parks family member determined to preserve the civil rights activist’s legacy.

Rosa Parks Detroit Home to Be Shown, After Trans Atlantic Odyssey

Volunteers are working to assemble the house so it can be displayed for free Saturday and Sunday, Easter weekend.

Parks moved to Detroit in 1957, two years after refusing to give up her bus seat. Years later, her niece bought the house off a demolition list for $500 then donated it to an artist who reassembled it in Germany.

He returned it to America for a Brown University exhibition, but the show was canceled. The house will have to be disassembled after the weekend, and it’s not clear where it will go.

