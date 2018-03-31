CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) 423-6995 WWJ Comment Line: (248) 327-2949 Newsroom (24 […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Detroit Tigers

By CHRIS NELSEN, Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – After getting ejected in his Detroit debut, Ron Gardenhire had a question.

“What I want to know is: Is there any manager that’s ever been thrown out of 162 straight games?” he wondered Saturday. “I have a chance. I don’t know many other people have that opportunity, but I do.”

Gardenhire was safe for at least another day. A second rainout in the Pirates-Tigers series at Comerica Park set up a split doubleheader on Easter Sunday. The first game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. EDT, with the makeup at 6:10 p.m.

While being playful for a moment, Gardenhire still was steamed.

How in the world, he wanted to know, did the Tigers’ apparent winning run in the 10th inning Friday get taken away?

A replay reversal led to Gardenhire arguing and getting tossed on opening day. He didn’t comment after his team lost its opener to Pittsburgh 13-10 in 13 innings.

The game went nearly 5 1/2 hours. It looked as if it was over much earlier when plate umpire Tony Randazzo ruled Nicholas Castellanos beat the swipe tag by Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli, setting off a huge celebration the field.

A few minutes later, a video review overturned the call.

The Tigers have requested footage used by replay officials. Numerous angles on Comerica Park’s big screen appeared inconclusive.

“We have an opportunity to get the picture and we’re asking for that,” Gardenhire said. “We want to see what they saw, the video, what determined it. What we had just didn’t show it. Supposedly, there might be some overhead view.”

Gardenhire said he’s gotten a lot of text messages from pals saying the Castellanos was safe.

“That doesn’t help me, but everybody is saying the same thing. Nobody really had a good view of it,” he said.

“I don’t know what happened. They made their decision and we’re asking to look at this. We want to see what it was, so maybe we can get better with our video. Our guy’s pretty good back there,” he said.

Gardenhire kicked dirt on the plate, and was kicked out for the 74th time in his career. This was his first game as a manager since his long run with Minnesota ended in 2014.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle saw a funny side to the dispute.

“I did find one thing entertaining, very entertaining, when I saw my buddy, Ron Gardenhire, go out and yell at the umpire who called his guy safe,” Hurdle said Saturday. “I found that very humorous.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen