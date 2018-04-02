CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Lindsay Ell is not your typical country music star. She grew up in Canada, the first song she learned to play on the guitar was Stairway to Heaven and she was the valedictorian of her high school class as an 11th grader. The 29-year-old is one of the biggest names in country music today as she’s shared the stage with Brad Paisley, is touring with Sugarland this summer and just released a new single called Criminal.

Ell’s album “Project” debuted at #1 last year on the Country Album Sales Charts and a music video for her new song will be coming out soon. Lindsay stopped by the CBS Local Studios to chat with DJ Sixsmith about why she wanted to be a musician, performing with Brad Paisley and why empowering women is her mission.

