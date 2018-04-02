CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) 423-6995 WWJ Comment Line: (248) 327-2949 Newsroom (24 […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Detroit Tigers

By NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer

DETROIT (AP) – Major League Baseball is standing behind the replay reversal that took the winning run away from the Detroit Tigers in a game last week against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Detroit’s Nicholas Castellanos was initially called safe in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday, and the Tigers spilled onto the field to celebrate what they thought was a win on opening day. After a review, Castellanos was ruled out , and the game continued. Pittsburgh ended up winning 13-10 in 13 innings .

Before Monday’s game against Kansas City, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire indicated that general manager Al Avila had spoken with MLB.

“We had our conversation with them, yes. There was definitely mistakes made,” Gardenhire said. “The time of it was definitely wrong. I mean, it’s supposed to be a two-minute ordeal, or we move on, right? And they ended up going almost four. We heard what we wanted to hear, I would tell you that. I’m not going to say anything else other than that. They told us what we knew was right.”

Major League Baseball, however, is standing behind the decision.

“The nature of the exchange with the Tigers was that the replay officials made the correct call based on conclusive evidence,” MLB said in a statement Monday. “The video clearly shows the catcher applying the tag on the upper right arm of the runner.”

According to baseball’s review regulations, the replay official is supposed to make a decision within two minutes, but additional time can be permitted if there are circumstances in which “the replay director (or other management official serving on his behalf) reasonably believes that granting additional time to the replay official is more likely to result in an incorrect call being overturned.”

Gardenhire said he knows there’s some leeway on the two-minute limit, but he felt this was excessive.

“I mean, you’re talking almost double the time limit they’re talking about,” Gardenhire said. “Two minutes, and then it goes on. This got to three, three minutes and 40 seconds, right? And they’re looking for a needle in a haystack now, and there was a mistake made. That was talked about.”

Immediately after the reversal, Gardenhire came over to argue and was ejected. He’s aware of the irony — the umpiring crew he was arguing with had called Castellanos safe initially, only to have that call overturned.

“As (Pirates manager) Clint Hurdle said, I heard, I’m arguing with the guy that called him safe,” Gardenhire said. “That’s a great way to put it. I wasn’t arguing that, though. I was arguing about the time.”

Detroit’s game Monday was also extended by a replay review. The Tigers had a game-ending double play overturned when the batter was declared safe at first after the review. But this time, Detroit closed the game out for a 6-1 win.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen