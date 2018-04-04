CBS 62(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 […]
97.1 The Ticket(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)   About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – […]
Filed Under:Augusta National Golf Club, Golf, Pro Golf, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

The Masters returns once more tomorrow when the best golfers in the world descend upon Augusta National Golf Club for the weekend. Prior to the start of the tournament, the chairman of Augusta, Fred Ridley, made news today when he announced the formation of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, the final round of which will be played at the famed course.

The championship, which will have it’s inaugural event in April of 2019, will extend invitations to an international field of 72 amateur women’s golfers. Invitations will be extended to the winners of the U.S. Women’s Amateur, Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship, Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, U.S. Girls’ Junior, Girls’ British Open Amateur Championship, and the Girls Junior PGA Championship. Other than the winners of those events, invitations will be extended based on the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The three-day, 54-hole, tournament will play the first 36 holes over two days at Champions Retreat Golf Club in August, Georgia. After those two days, the field will be narrowed to 30 golfers and they will play a final competitive round to determine the championship at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday,  April 6th of 2019.

Chairman Ridley explained the reasoning behind the formation of the championship at a press conference on Wednesday:

“Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts left behind a legacy of always trying to contribute meaningfully to the game of golf,” Ridley said. “The Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship embodies that principle, and we believe this event will have a significant and lasting impact on the future of the women’s game. Our hope and expectation is that this event will further energize those who already love the sport and inspire others through the dream of competing at Augusta National.”

The winner of the event will receive an invitation to the next five Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championships as long as that player remains an amateur. In addition, the winner will receive invites to the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2019 Women’s British Open.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen