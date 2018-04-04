By Liz Parker

Detroit has a vibrant local music scene, and there are plenty of ways to support it. Seeing a show would be the obvious first choice, but you can also buy merchandise at the show, shop for albums by local artists at music stores nearby, or even take music lessons. Check out these venues and ways below to support Detroit’s music scene.

The Blind Pig

208 S. 1st St.

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 996-8555

www.blindpigmusic.com

The Blind Pig is practically an Ann Arbor institution, and is a small, intimate venue where you can hear local bands as well as more national ones. On Saturday, April 7th, Laith Al-Saadi will take the stage, along with the MacPodz, both of whom are local artists; Laith was on TV’s The Voice recently, too, and even made it into the group of final four singers. On Saturday, April 14th, Cory Wong, formerly of Ann Arbor’s Vulpeck, will be performing with special guest Antwuan Stanley. Check The Blind Pig’s website for a full lineup schedule.

Speaking of The Blind Pig, Theo Katzman is a frequent performer there; unsurprising, because he attended the University of Michigan. He’s also the drummer and guitarist in Vulfpeck, and he released a 2017 album entitled Heartbreak Hits, containing ten songs. Katzman has said that he writes “songs to soothe your post-Y2K pop culture hangover.”

El Club

4114 W. Vernor Highway

Detroit, MI 48209

(313) 279-7382

www.elclubdetroit.com

El Club, located near Detroit’s Mexicantown, frequently showcases local artists, and would be a great venue in which to hear some local live music. If you’re a pizza fan, they also sell pizza slices and whole pizzas, in interesting combinations; try the pepperoni pizza, which is sprinkled with honey. El Club’s full lineup calendar can be found on its website.

Related: Best Places to See Local Musicians in Detroit

Shop local: Flipside Records

41 E. 14 Mile Road

Clawson, MI 48017

(248) 585-4090

www.shopflipsiderecords.com 41 E. 14 Mile RoadClawson, MI 48017(248) 585-4090

Flipside Records is located in downtown Clawson, at the corner of Main St. and 14 Mile, and sells all sorts of records, including ones by Detroit artists. The business started buying and selling records in 1980, and opened in Clawson in 1983; it now also sells DVDs, Blu-rays, collectibles, posters, t-shirts, and more. Its website boasts that its staff has over 80 years combined experience in the record business.

Jessica Hernandez is a West Bloomfield High School alum, and she started her band in 2010. The band’s name came about because one of their former drummers had a 1987 Delta car. The band has two studio albums out, a few EPs, and five singles. Hernandez recently released another single entitled “Dirty Boy” (February 2018). The band toured during summer 2007, as well.

Related: Best Local Female Musicians in Detroit