YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s 500-acre (202-hectare) center for autonomous vehicle research is officially open and will partner with technology giant Microsoft.

Gov. Rick Snyder trekked to the Ypsilanti-based American Center for Mobility for Wednesday’s grand opening.

Last year, the site became one of 10 places designated by the U.S. Department of Transportation as “proving grounds” for an automated vehicle pilot program.

Microsoft will work on the center’s data infrastructure and cloud resources.

The growing hub of driverless vehicle testing in southeast Michigan ties into the state’s ongoing campaign to be the next epicenter of autonomous driving.

The University of Michigan’s 32-acre “Mcity ” in Ann Arbor also is doing driverless-car experimentation.