Gross Pointe, Mich. (Patch) – The Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society has found itself caring for an interesting animal, slightly out of place in the city. Meet Petunia the pig, the Vietnamese pot-bellied pig who has made headlines in the region this week. She was initially thought to be an April Fool’s Day joke, but director Corrine Martin soon learned that she indeed was a lost animal in need of care.

Harper Woods Police caught a pig on the loose in Harper Woods. This is real it’s not a joke a pig really caught a pig 🐖 pic.twitter.com/avdMmiAggv — S.E. Mi Fire&Weather (@fireandweather) April 2, 2018

“As an animal shelter we’ve dealt with a lot of different animals but this is the first time we’ve had to care for a pot-bellied pig,” Martin said about the roughly 50-pound, 7-month-old pig that was surrendered to the organization by Harper Woods police on April 1. “It was definitely a surprise.”

