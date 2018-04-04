CBS 62(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
Gross Pointe, Mich. (Patch) – The Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society has found itself caring for an interesting animal, slightly out of place in the city. Meet Petunia the pig, the Vietnamese pot-bellied pig who has made headlines in the region this week. She was initially thought to be an April Fool’s Day joke, but director Corrine Martin soon learned that she indeed was a lost animal in need of care.

“As an animal shelter we’ve dealt with a lot of different animals but this is the first time we’ve had to care for a pot-bellied pig,” Martin said about the roughly 50-pound, 7-month-old pig that was surrendered to the organization by Harper Woods police on April 1. “It was definitely a surprise.”

Click here for the rest of the story.

