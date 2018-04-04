CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
(CBS Detroit)

Three high profile university presidents appear on MICHIGAN MATTERS this week in an engaging talk about higher education, the tidings of their schools and opportunities for students amid an evolving technology landscape.

Dr. James Smith, President of Eastern Michigan University, Dr. Ora Pescovitz, President of Oakland University, and Dr. Thomas J. Haas, President of Grand Valley State University, sat with Carol Cain, Senior Producer and host, and provide a front row seat into the challenges and opportunities of running a large college in Michigan.

Smith discussed budget woes he has been facing which have impacted some jobs and caused EMU to cut four sports from its roster.

Smith also talked about its nursing program and others that are thriving with students.

Pescovitz discussed their medical school which is growing quickly with so much focus on careers in health care.

And Haas, who announced his retirement from GVSU, discussed their growing imprint across Metro Detroit and the region.

All three leaders mentioned concerns about how funds are allocated to colleges and universities in Michigan and offered thoughts on how it could be done more effectively.

