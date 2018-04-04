By LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) – The Kansas City Royals celebrated as if they had won a game.

They cheered Wednesday morning when their scheduled game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made in a day-night doubleheader on April 20.

“It’s perfect news,” Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar said. “It’s not easy to play in this weather. Everybody saw what happened in the last game.”

With a postponement looming as a possibility, Kansas City breezed to its first victory of the season on a chilly, rainy Tuesday. The Royals beat the Tigers 1-0 in 2 hours, 17 minutes.

“It’s really hard for the hitters,” Escobar said. “The ball doesn’t go anywhere even if it you hit it hard. Nobody wants to play like that.”

“The teams in the AL Central they should start on the West or South side where it is hot.”