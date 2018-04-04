CBS 62(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
Filed Under:IRS, tax day, Tax Season, taxes

By Carson Yarbrough, AskMen

Filing taxes is a chore that ties Americans together. Not everyone loves tax season, but we all have to go through the same struggles – gathering receipts and files to make sure everything is in order for Tax Day in April (April 17 this year). But what may come as a surprise is what people are willing to do to get out of paying their taxes. According to an AskMen-Offers.com survey conducted with more than 1,000 people across the nation, 24% of Americans would be willing to shave their heads or show their browser histories to their significant others to get out of paying taxes. In Michigan, 36% say they would rather shave their heads than pay taxes this year! Meanwhile, 28% answered they’d rather have the same song stuck in their heads for a year, and 27% would rather go without internet or social media for a year to get out of paying taxes.

 

Despite the complexities of our U.S. tax code and looming threat of an IRS audit, more than half of consumers have no concerns when it comes to filing their taxes. However, 23% of Michigan citizens worry that they will make a mistake when filing. While most Americans are planning to use their tax refunds for debt-payoff and savings, 14% might spoil themselves with vacations or luxury purchases.

 

Whether you are single or married, tax filing can be a daunting process. If you are a newlywed, you will have to choose the best filing status for you as a couple (separately vs. jointly), while keeping in mind factors like incomes, deductions, credits, expenses, children etc. If you’re single with no children, there still may be other deductions you can claim like student loan interest, charitable donations or even moving expenses. Whatever your situation is, the best option is to consult with a CPA or other qualified tax professional. You can also choose to go it alone and prepare your own taxes using a tax software, as many of these services also offer human guides via chat, email or phone.

