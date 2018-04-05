The 8th Annual Detroit x Detroit show is coming to The Loving Touch for another great night of local music from past and present. On Saturday, April 14th, you’ll see 15 bands on two stages covering a multitude of Detroit artists from nearly every decade! It’s unlike any show you’ve ever seen and we can guarantee that you won’t want to miss it.

Tickets are $10 at the door and all proceeds go towards go to a special scholarship at School of Rock to benefit a future Detroit rock and roller! Check out the event here!

We had the opportunity to catch up with a few artists playing the 8th annual Detroit x Detroit show and here’s what they had to say about one of Detroit’s favorite events:

What is your favorite aspect of DETxDET? If this is your first time performing, what are you most excited about?

TROUT: My favorite aspect of this event is the proceeds go toward a scholarship for School of Rock. School of Rock played a major role in my life. I attended the now-closed St. Clair Shores location for three years and without that, I could go on for a long time about how much my life would be different had I never gotten involved.

Matt Dmits: My favorite thing about DETxDET is hearing other Detroit artists stepping outside themselves and paying homage to the great performers from our city. It celebrates Detroit and the art that was born here. This heritage connects us. It’s cool to celebrate that connection. It’s my first time performing, and I’m excited to do justice to one of my heroes and influences.

Jake Webb & The Commitments: We’re really excited to hear everyone’s interpretation of these classic songs. The songs everyone will be performing means something different to each individual, which we think will show through their interpretation.

Mac Saturn: This is our first time playing DETxDET. The Mac Saturn Collective Consciousness is honored to have been chosen to take part in such a unique event. We’re most excited for an evening of music that will showcase some of the exuberant homegrown talent cultivated on streets that neighbor our own, and pay homage to some of the greats that made it out of here alive.



Why did you choose the artist you wanted to cover?

TROUT: We received the message asking if we were interested in participating. Kyle right away said “let’s do Ted Nugent” and we all kind of laughed, but nobody really said no. We recruited Scott Jasmund of “Trigger” (who I guess you could say is a ghostly fourth member of TROUT, having played on stage with us a few times and laid down some keys on our soon-to-be-released debut album) to play guitar with us at this event. Trying to play like Ted and sing like Derek St. Holmes is very tough.

Matt Dmits: I chose Marshall Crenshaw because he has a unique perspective on songwriting. His songs go to unexpected places that somehow fit perfectly. He’s also a really great guitar player. Deceivingly great.

Jake Webb & The Commitments: We chose Jack White because it is our guitarist, Nolan’s, favorite artist and also because he was such an influence on all us when we were young.

Mac Saturn: I could write you a novella on the subject of why Grand Funk Railroad is one of the greatest Rock n’ Roll bands of all time, but I know you have to print this so I’ll spare you some ink. The skinny of it is this: Grand Funk are an honest, hardworking, blue collar Rock n’ Roll band. They remind us how important it is to keep the screws tight. To be locked in and dedicated to musicianship as a craft, and perhaps most importantly to love what you do and give all of yourself to it. These are all characteristics we seek to emulate as a band. Grand Funk Railroad embody the very essence of what it means to be from Michigan, and we are humbled to have been graced with the privilege of being a medium through which their music can continue to reach people.

DETxDET is a “covers show,” but what do you think makes it different from the others?

TROUT: It’s pretty cool to be able to play in a city where current bands can get together and cover other bands from the city past or present without really repeating artists year after year because we have so much to pick from. Not too many cities can really do that. New York City, LA, San Francisco, and Seattle all come to mind, but that’s not many when you’re talking major American cities. Also the event is a BIG draw. I’ve been to one or two and it’s pretty damn packed in there.

Matt Dmits: DETxDET gives artists an opportunity to shine a light on someone else who influenced them. It gives us an opportunity to really give it up to those who came before us and made us proud to be from here.

Jake Webb & The Commitments: Detroit by Detroit is different from other events because of the sense of community it brings. When you have all of these acts coming together to celebrate our very own local acts that have gone national, it’s not only inspiring but it really has a bonding effect on everyone. It gives everyone something to collectively claim.

Mac Saturn: I think it takes bands out of their element and challenges them. Also, as a group that draws a lot of inspiration from old music, we think it’s important to pay tribute to those who paved the way for us and DETxDET is a perfect opportunity to do just that.

What Detroit artists have influenced your music?

TROUT: The Bob Seger System, Stevie Wonder, Grand Funk Railroad, The Frost, MC5, and every single band right now that involves friends of ours which would be a big fat list of bands and people who know who they are.

Matt Dmits: Too many, current and former, to name here.

Jake Webb & The Commitments: We’re big fans of many Detroit artists, but a few that come to mind (aside from Jack White) are MC5 and Rodriguez.

Mac Saturn: Excellent question. Grand Funk, Iggy Pop, Deadeye, old Bob Seger, Stevie Wonder. Bill Haley & His Comets, Tommy James & The Shondells. All the old Motown stuff like Smokey, Aretha, The Temptations, Four Tops, the list just goes on. It’s a good place to be a musician.

Anything else you would like people to know?!

TROUT: The Great White Buffalo is forever.

Matt Dmits: This is gonna be a great show! Hope to see you there.

Jake Webb & The Commitments: We’re proud to call Detroit our home (at least as far as the nearest major city goes) because it has always been the underdog, and that’s when ambitious and interesting things happen. We’re excited to be a small part of that.

Mac Saturn: Look at the bands on the bill for this event. They aren’t pop stars manufactured in a board room to top a chart and make a quick buck. These are hardworking people that still believe music is an art, not a science. These are musicians that spend hours upon hours in basements, garages, and practice rooms honing their craft. Who wake up in the middle of a dead sleep to write a lyric, or hum a melody into the voice memos of their iPhone, and that won’t get back to sleep again until they can bring that melody to life. These are bands that cut their teeth singing to 14 people at a time in every hole in the wall bar from Detroit to Flint and back again. When they talk, listen. When they sing, sing along. They have so much to give and we’re so proud to have been asked to share a stage with them. Check out macsaturn.com to hear our tunes and find upcoming dates, and we’ll see you all real soon. Keep rockin’.

A big THANK YOU to the bands we interviewed and we can’t wait to see their performances at the show!

Don’t miss next week’s Detroit Proud Playlist on our sister site, CW50detroit.com, where we feature some of the artists playing DETROIT x DETROIT so you can hear some of their original tunes before the big night!