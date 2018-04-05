DETROIT, MI (Patch) – More strong gusts of winds and occasional blasts of snow are in the forecast across Michigan for the rest of the week, tightening winter’s grasp on this year’s April weather. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for 17 counties across the state, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw.

While Wednesday will remain mostly sunny, they predict a moderate snowfall starting early Thursday morning and an accumulation of 1-3 inches by Friday morning. The highest amounts are anticipated between the M-59 and I-69 corridors, but the snow only lasts a few hours at a time.

