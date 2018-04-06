CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:ACM Awards, OnTheRise

Country singer Morgan Wallen was always destined to be in front a crowd, but as a young man growing up in Sneedville, Tennessee it seemed like his performances would take place between the white lines of a baseball diamond rather than the stage of an amphitheater. A talented high school pitcher, Wallen was well on his way to playing division one college baseball when an arm injury forced him to the sidelines. With his promising baseball career on hiatus, Wallen turned his attention to music full time.

“I always had a musical bone, I guess if you will,” said Wallen. “I started singing when I was three years old and always either loved sports or music so I think I always knew, literally from like three years old that I had some sort of passion for [music].”

A few short years after his injury, that passion has turned Wallen into a rising star in the country music universe. In 2016 Wallen went on tour with eight-time ACM Award winning duo Florida Georgia Line and will be back out on the road this summer with Luke Bryan on his “What Makes You Country Tour.”

When it comes to his future in the industry, the 24-year old Wallen is just focused on longevity and creating quality music.

“I’m not a huge award type person, that’s not really what lights my fire,” said Wallen. “If those things come then that’s amazing, but I just want to be able to stick around as long as I want to, and to do this for as long as I want to. If it sounds good to me then I’m hoping it’s going to sound good to someone else.”

 

 

 

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen