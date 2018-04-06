DETROIT (AP) – Detroit police say a 7-year-old boy was wounded after bullet reportedly fired from outside his home struck him while he was in a bedroom.

Police spokeswoman Nicole Kirkwood tells The Detroit News that the circumstances of the shooting about 11 p.m. Thursday on the city’s east side are under investigation.

Police say the boy’s mother reported hearing multiple gunshots outside the home and moments later her son came out of a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the neck. WDIV-TV reports the boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was expected to recover.

No arrests were immediately reported.