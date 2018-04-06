CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
Ryan Mayer

As we enter cut day at The Masters today before heading into the weekend of play, Jordan Spieth finds himself atop the leaderboard once more, leading the way at 6-under par. Several other big names are lurking inside the Top 10 as Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, and Matt Kuchar are all within striking distance.

While the rest of the world’s best players try to chase Spieth down over the weekend, fans will have additional viewing options to complement the 63rd consecutive year of television broadcast coverage from CBS.

CBSSports.com and the CBS Sport App, available on smartphones and tablets, will carry over 110 hours of live broadcast coverage of golf’s signature event throughout the weekend. In order to tune in to the live stream, follow this link.

In addition to the coverage streaming online and via the CBS Sports App, CBS All-Access subscribers will be able to tune in to coverage from Augusta as the race for this year’s Green Jacket concludes. All coverage of the tournament streaming online is provided by Masters.com.

