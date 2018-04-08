CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (AP) – A video documenting a year of weather in Detroit will be displayed throughout April on a convention center marquee in downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority and Cobo Art say “Detroit Weather: 365 Days” is part of a yearlong series that will be presented on the big screen outside Cobo Center.

The video by artist Susan Goethel Campbell features images captured by a web cam placed on a Detroit building.

One still image was archived from the web cam every minute over an entire year. The images then were compressed into a movie which spans more than three hours.

A John S. and James L. Knight Foundation grant funds “The Big Screen: Cobo Center Marquee Series,” which will display work by a different artist each month.

