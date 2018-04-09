CBS 62(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest […]
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A federal lawsuit has been filed against Michigan State University and three former men’s basketball players by a female student who accuses them of sexually assaulting her at an off-campus apartment.

The suit was filed Monday in U.S. District in Grand Rapids and does not list the woman’s name or the names of the players.

It says the assault occurred April 12, 2015 after the 18-year-old woman met the players at a local bar. The woman says in the suit that she was taken to an apartment where the players took turns raping her in a bedroom.

The woman also says university Counseling Center staff made it clear to her that if she reported it to police “she faced an uphill battle that would create anxiety and unwanted media attention.”

The Associated Press left messages Monday seeking comment from the school.

The woman’s attorney, Karen Truszkowski, says Michigan State officials have the lawsuit and “they have reviewed it.”

