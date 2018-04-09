CBS 62Photo Courtesy of CBS 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast […]
NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 74-year-old man drove the wrong way on a highway in Michigan, causing a multi-vehicle crash that left two people from Ohio dead and several others injured.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 23 in Washtenaw County’s Northfield Township, about 35 miles west of Detroit.

Police say dispatchers started getting calls about a wrong-way driver a few minutes before the crash. Investigators say the car driven by a man from Chelsea collided with a car carrying three Ohio residents. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The wrong-way driver and the 53-year-old Ohio driver were hospitalized. Police say the Ohio driver’s 51-year-old girlfriend Debbie Pinson of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and the driver’s 56-year-old sister Cathy Kretzschmer of Olmsted Township, Ohio, died.

