CBS Local — Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.

Kennecia Posey was reportedly one of two passengers in a car stopped for erratic driving by police in late March. Fort Pierce police say an officer smelled marijuana and, after searching the car, found cocaine and marijuana in separate bags inside a purse Posey had on her lap.

Authorities say they questioned Posey about the drugs. According to the arrest report, Posey responded: “I don’t know anything about any cocaine. It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.”

Posey was charged with a felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. She was later released on bond.

