LANSING, Mich. (AP) – More than 4,000 adult trout have been stocked in three southeastern Michigan rivers, giving anglers an opportunity for some good springtime catches.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the trout had been used for breeding at state hatcheries.

They were released in the Clinton River in the Auburn Hills-Rochester Hills area; the Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation Area; and the Spring Mill Pond at the Island Lake Recreation Area.

Special regulations apply for anglers wanting to pursue the trout.

The Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation Area is limited to flies only, catch-and-release fishing, while Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake is limited to artificial lures only, catch-and-release fishing, both from April 1 through April 27.

The Michigan Fishing Guide has additional details.

