DETROIT (AP) — Detroit officials are seeking consultants to help create a child-centric framework for a west side neighborhood.

The goal for Warrendale-Cody Rouge is to create a strategy that promotes new development, improves the environment for children and provides new workforce development opportunities.

Consultants will be asked to look at ways to improve mobility, housing, education and health and safety.

Designs and plans also will outline ways to create new neighborhood spaces for children like parks and playgrounds, and connect the neighborhood to these areas.

Consultants would be contracted through Invest Detroit and will work with DTE Energy, General Motors, Quicken Loans and the Skillman Foundation.

Planning is expected to start by late May. The neighborhood framework strategy is expected to be completed in February.

