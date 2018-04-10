Filed Under:Detroit Tigers, tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) – Chris Bosio, the Detroit Tigers pitching coach, is missing tonight’s game due to a health issue.

gettyimages 918883360 Detroit Tigers Pitching Coach Misses Game Due to Illness

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said Bosio was undergoing tests Tuesday, a day after he didn’t feel well. Gardenhire said he didn’t know details of the matter, but added Bosio could return to the team Wednesday, pending the outcome of the tests.

The 55-year-old is in his first season as Detroit’s pitching coach after serving in the same role for six years with the Chicago Cubs.

Bullpen coach Rick Anderson filled for Bosio while minor league pitching coordinator A.J. Sager took over in the bullpen Tuesday.

Bosio pitched for Milwaukee and Seattle over 11 seasons in the majors from 1986-97.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen