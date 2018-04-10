CLEVELAND (AP) – Chris Bosio, the Detroit Tigers pitching coach, is missing tonight’s game due to a health issue.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said Bosio was undergoing tests Tuesday, a day after he didn’t feel well. Gardenhire said he didn’t know details of the matter, but added Bosio could return to the team Wednesday, pending the outcome of the tests.

The 55-year-old is in his first season as Detroit’s pitching coach after serving in the same role for six years with the Chicago Cubs.

Bullpen coach Rick Anderson filled for Bosio while minor league pitching coordinator A.J. Sager took over in the bullpen Tuesday.

Bosio pitched for Milwaukee and Seattle over 11 seasons in the majors from 1986-97.