By LARRY LAGE, AP Hockey Writer

DETROIT (AP) – Ken Holland announced Tuesday that he will bring back Head Coach Jeff Blashill for his fourth season for the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit didn’t make the playoffs this year or last year after extending their postseason streak to 25 in 2016 during Blashill’s debut season as an NHL coach. The Red Wings are 104-105-37 in three seasons under Blashill, who won one playoff game two years ago.

He will coach the U.S. team at the IIHF World Hockey Championship next month in Denmark.