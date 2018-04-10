Filed Under:fountain, Kalamazoo, removed, White Supremacy

KALAMAZOO (AP) — Removal of a southwestern Michigan park fountain that some say celebrates white supremacy is expected in the coming weeks.

Kalamazoo officials say the Fountain of the Pioneers in Bronson Park will be dismantled and stored until a decision is made on where to relocate it. Last month, the city commission ordered the monument removed.

The fountain was completed in 1940 and features a European settler with a weapon in his hand towering over a Native American. Some residents say the piece is racist. Others argue that it is art and can teach people about history.

The fountain is expected to be removed by the end of May as part of a park renovation. Crews already have started taking down sculptures of playing children from another section of Bronson Park.

