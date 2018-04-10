Filed Under:snow, weather

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A spring storm that moved through Michigan dropped snow on parts of the state, creating slippery driving conditions in places while missing others entirely.

The National Weather Service reports nearly 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow fell in White Lake Township in suburban Detroit on Monday. Pontiac and Flint saw lower totals, while in Detroit itself only light snowfall was reported with nothing left on the ground Tuesday morning.

In areas where snow fell, officials urged drivers to take care on slippery roads. Portions of Interstate 475 in the Flint area were shut down early Tuesday following crashes.

Forecasts call for a warmup starting Tuesday that will bring rising temperatures through Friday followed by cooler temperatures again over the weekend.

