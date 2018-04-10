Filed Under:Best Places To Live, Grand Rapids, lansing

Affordability, the availability of jobs and quality of life are all things people consider when deciding where to move. U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 Best Places to Live in the United States shows people are moving to the Midwest, along with states in the South and West.

In Michigan, two cities made the list and both are college towns: Grand Rapids came in at 12th place in the ranking of the country’s 125 largest metropolitan areas and Lansing just made the list at the 50th spot.

Click here to continue reading.

Comments
  1. Allen Lawson says:
    April 10, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    More fake news

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen