DETROIT, MI — A Detroit police officer face more than a dozen of charges after reportedly being under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a firearm while investigating a fatal shooting in January.

Officer Jerold Blanding was reportedly on restricted duty (no gun status) Jan. 14, investigating a fatal shooting when he encountered another officer responding to a car accident in the 12900 block of Puritan. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Blanding allegedly had slurred speech and smelled of intoxicants, and had possession of three handguns.

The report further accuses Blanding of resisting and obstructing the other officers as they attempted to aid the victims of the car accident.

Click here to continue.