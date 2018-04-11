DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a fire at MGM Grand Detroit prompted some evacuations this morning at the casino and hotel complex.

Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell says no injuries were reported in the Wednesday morning fire, which started in a stove at a restaurant and spread into ductwork. He says workers and others were evacuated as a precaution.

Fornell says the fire was intense, but it was confined to the ductwork. He says people were allowed back inside later Wednesday morning after the fire was put out. Fire Crews worked quickly to put out the flames.

MGM Grand Detroit says Wednesday that the facility is open except for the Palette Dining Studio restaurant and Breeze Dining Court.

Fornell says investigators are looking into why the fire spread.