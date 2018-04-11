Kroger is hiring 11,000 supermarket workers across its network of 2,8000 grocery stores, the company said on Tuesday.

The jobs include 2,000 management positions and per the Wall Street Journal will increase the company’s workforce by 2 percent. Kroger currently has about 450,000 full-and part-time employees, according to the Journal.

“Over the last decade, Kroger has added 100,000 new jobs in communities across America,” Tim Massa, Kroger’s group vice president of human resources and labor relations, said in a statement. “In addition to fueling the U.S. economy, many of our supermarket jobs are an opportunity for associates to grow and advance their careers.”

