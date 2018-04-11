CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Grand Rapids (AP) — A man charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Michigan girl is now accused of killing her before she was expected to testify in the rape case.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Wednesday that two men are facing charges connected to the death of Mujey Dumbuya. Her partially clothed body was found in January about 50 miles from her Grand Rapids home.

The accused rapist, Quinn James, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and other crimes. He’s accused of sexually assaulting Mujey last summer and then killing her while he was free on bond in the case.

James’ co-defendant, Gerald Bennett, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators have alleged the men plotted to kill the teenager, but few details have been released.

