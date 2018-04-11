Speaker Paul Ryan will give his first in-depth, broadcast network interview since announcing his retirement from Congress to “CBS THIS MORNING” Co-Host Gayle King. King will interview the Speaker live in his Ceremonial Office in Washington on Thursday, April 12 at 8:00 am on CBS THIS MORNING. King is expected to talk with Ryan about his time in Congress, his decision to not seek reelection, his plans for the future and more.

