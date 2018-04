Two Michigan Cities Made US News Ranking for Best Places to LiveIn Michigan, two cities made the list and both are college towns: Grand Rapids came in at 12th place in the ranking of the country's 125 largest metropolitan areas and Lansing just made the list at the 50th spot.

Royal Oak Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man Fleeing Traffic StopAuthorities say a Royal Oak Police officer has fatally shot a man who sped away from a traffic stop. Officials say the officer pulled over a car Tuesday evening for a traffic violation, but the driver took off. Police say the officer a short time later spotted the car in a fast food restaurant drive-thru lane. The driver tried to flee again and police say the officer shot him.

Detroit Police Officer Charged for Being Intoxicated and Armed While on DutyA Detroit police officer face more than a dozen of charges after reportedly being under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a firearm while investigating a fatal shooting in January. Officer Jerold Blanding was reportedly on restricted duty (no gun status) Jan. 14, investigating a fatal shooting when he encountered another officer

'Congratulations, You Won' Pop Up Scam Infecting iPhones And AndroidsThe new wave of "congratulations" pop-up ads promise prizes like free Amazon gift cards, iPhones, or cash in exchange for clicking on the message or submitting personal information.

3 Carson's Department Stores Closing in Metro DetroitCarson's Department Stores in Michigan are closing up three locations around metro Detroit, according to media reports. Carson's in Rochester Hills, Clinton Township and Livonia are set to close sometime near June 5.

Will Michigan Legalize Marijuana In 2018? A Vote Is LikelyAs long lines for the pungent product form on the west coast — here at home, we could be gearing up for a vote.

Removal of Controversial Fountain to Start SoonRemoval of a southwestern Michigan park fountain that some say celebrates white supremacy is expected in the coming weeks. Kalamazoo officials say the Fountain of the Pioneers in Bronson Park will be dismantled and stored until a decision is made on where to relocate it. Last month, the city commission ordered the monument removed.

10 Construction Jobs Hiring Around Metro DetroitDETROIT — Construction season is in full swing and Patch's job listings show a plethora of jobs in the field, from entry level to project manager. Take a look at what construction jobs are available around metro Detroit now:

Crews Respond To Fire At MGM Grand DetroitCrews responded to a kitchen fire at the MGM Grand Casino in downtown Detroit on Thursday evening.

Teen Convicted Of Deadly Knife Attack On Parents Blames 'Bad Temper'A teen convicted of murdering her father and trying to kill her mother in a knife attack at their St. Clair County home says she regrets everything and blames her actions on a "bad temper."