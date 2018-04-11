It may have been inevitable that cyberbullying would twist inside out, knotting up some kids to the point that they role-play both sides of a conflict — the aggressor and the target — and post vile comments about themselves online. Think of it as the digital equivalent to cutting, a way for hurting kids to talk about the awful things going on inside their heads.

“Drink bleach.” “Kill ur self.” “Go die evry1 wuld be happy.”

Those were among the taunts that appeared on the social media pages of Hannah Smith, a Leicestershire, England, 14-year-old who hanged herself in 2013. At first, her death appeared to be another sad case of a teen choosing death to escape vicious online bullying. But as more information came out, a fresh horror emerged: Hannah had been trolling herself online.

