DETROIT (AP) – Electric car maker Tesla has been booted from the group investigating a fatal crash in California that involved a Tesla SUV and the company’s Autopilot system.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it removed Tesla as a party to the investigation after the company released information from the probe before it was vetted and confirmed by the agency.

The NTSB says such disclosures can lead to speculation and incorrect assumptions about the cause of a crash.

A Model X SUV using the semi-autonomous system crashed into a concrete divider in California on March 23, killing the driver.

Tesla later said data showed the driver did not have his hands on the wheel as recommended and received warnings before the crash.

A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla.