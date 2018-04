DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A group of Michigan firefighters are bringing on their newest recruit and it’s a 6-month old Blue Heeler named Bluebell, who is in need of some special care.

As the first fire department in the state to do so, according to the Michigan Humane Society, the firefighters at the North Station in Dearborn Heights will welcome a foster dog into their home away from home to take care of her as she prepares for surgery to correct a malformed leg.

Click here to continue.