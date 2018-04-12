CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Looking for our new site? Click here Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:attack, ban, bites, dog, dogs, Michigan, pit bulls, pitbull ban, safety, senate, votes

LANSING (AP) — No bans on pit bulls allowed, Michigan’s Senate says.

The chamber voted 22-13 on Thursday to prohibit local governments from dictating breed-specific regulations on dogs. The legislation will benefit canines that are perceived as more aggressive — mostly pit bulls, but also Rottweilers, German Shepherds and Cane Corsos.

About 30 local governments have some form of breed-specific ordinances, which supporters of the bill say encroaches on dog owners’ property rights. Targeting specific breeds is also not an effective approach to dog bite prevention, they say. A 2014 American Veterinary Medical Association report says pit bulls are not disproportionately dangerous.

However, critics of the bill mention that pit bulls are behind most fatal dog bites.

At least 20 states already prohibit such breed-specific policies. Michigan’s bill now heads to the House.

Comments (3)
  1. Harve Morgan says:
    April 12, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    The question these days is no longer how to save the pit bull, but rather how to save ourselves from the pit bull. This is a stupid move bought and paid for by certain elements who hire a stable of attorneys and lobbyists to influence such legislation. Wonder how much this legislation is costing?

    Reply Report comment
  2. KR Stone says:
    April 12, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    This isn’t a news article; it’s a propaganda piece. Since there is not a reporter’s name listed, it was most likely written by the public relations company Best Friends hired to lobby for this bill.

    Reply Report comment
  3. James Duncan says:
    April 12, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Extremely shortsighted and ignore-ant. Animal control laws almost everywhere were established when the thought of a pet dog killing or maiming someone was outside of everyone’s experience. Young people tend to imagine that dog attack violence is normal, because they never knew a time when it was not. There’s no doubt that the violent aggression potential deliberately bred into pit bulls (Google “pit bull history”) can eventually be bred out just the same. However, it’s morally unacceptable that over years and decades, thousands of children, grownups, other pets, and various livestock animals must be mauled, often to death, while waiting for a pit bull genetic violent trait dilution.

    The US Military bans pit bulls in all housing worldwide. Personnel can have the most powerful arms but not pit bulls unless they find an accepting off-base rental. Do YouTube “pit bull attack” to see cell phone videos of real world violent pit bull attacks.

    I’m dismayed by this political decision. In the longer run, they’ll have blood on their hands.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen