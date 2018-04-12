LANSING (AP) — No bans on pit bulls allowed, Michigan’s Senate says.
The chamber voted 22-13 on Thursday to prohibit local governments from dictating breed-specific regulations on dogs. The legislation will benefit canines that are perceived as more aggressive — mostly pit bulls, but also Rottweilers, German Shepherds and Cane Corsos.
About 30 local governments have some form of breed-specific ordinances, which supporters of the bill say encroaches on dog owners’ property rights. Targeting specific breeds is also not an effective approach to dog bite prevention, they say. A 2014 American Veterinary Medical Association report says pit bulls are not disproportionately dangerous.
However, critics of the bill mention that pit bulls are behind most fatal dog bites.
At least 20 states already prohibit such breed-specific policies. Michigan’s bill now heads to the House.
The question these days is no longer how to save the pit bull, but rather how to save ourselves from the pit bull. This is a stupid move bought and paid for by certain elements who hire a stable of attorneys and lobbyists to influence such legislation. Wonder how much this legislation is costing?
This isn’t a news article; it’s a propaganda piece. Since there is not a reporter’s name listed, it was most likely written by the public relations company Best Friends hired to lobby for this bill.
Extremely shortsighted and ignore-ant. Animal control laws almost everywhere were established when the thought of a pet dog killing or maiming someone was outside of everyone’s experience. Young people tend to imagine that dog attack violence is normal, because they never knew a time when it was not. There’s no doubt that the violent aggression potential deliberately bred into pit bulls (Google “pit bull history”) can eventually be bred out just the same. However, it’s morally unacceptable that over years and decades, thousands of children, grownups, other pets, and various livestock animals must be mauled, often to death, while waiting for a pit bull genetic violent trait dilution.
The US Military bans pit bulls in all housing worldwide. Personnel can have the most powerful arms but not pit bulls unless they find an accepting off-base rental. Do YouTube “pit bull attack” to see cell phone videos of real world violent pit bull attacks.
I’m dismayed by this political decision. In the longer run, they’ll have blood on their hands.